Toyota recall expands to 1.8M cars for fuel pump issues

Building on a previously announced recall, Toyota said last Wednesday that it will expand a fuel pump recall to now include a total of 1.8 million vehicles.

The automaker originally issued the recall notice surrounding faulty fuel pumps this past January. It covered multiple models from the 2018-2019 model years. The updated recall roster now includes vehicles that date back to the 2014 model year. Here's a full list of affected Toyota vehicles:

As for Lexus owners, you're not in the clear. The following models are all part of this expanded recall:

Should any of the newer models, the 2018-2019 model years, remain in stock across the US, customers will not be able to take delivery until the automaker and dealers complete the recall process.

Should the low-pressure fuel pump fail, the vehicle's engine may begin to run roughly and it could stall. After the stall, the vehicle may not come back to life, either, according to Toyota, which increases the risk of a crash. As for a fix, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved unit at no cost. For owners of older vehicles who may have already replaced the part, Toyota will also offer a reimbursement program.

Those with vehicles just now added to the recall should receive a mailed notification starting March 13.