Toyota recall expands to 1.8M cars for fuel pump issues

Building on a previously announced recall, Toyota said last Wednesday that it will expand a fuel pump recall to now include a total of 1.8 million vehicles.
The automaker originally issued the recall notice surrounding faulty fuel pumps this past January. It covered multiple models from the 2018-2019 model years. The updated recall roster now includes vehicles that date back to the 2014 model year. Here's a full list of affected Toyota vehicles:
- 2018-2019 Camry
- 2018-2019 Highlander
- 2018-2019 Sequoia
- 2017-2019 Sienna
- 2018-2019 Tacoma
- 2018- 2019 Tundra
- 2014-2015 4Runner
- 2014-2015 Land Cruiser
- 2014 FJ Cruiser
- 2018 Avalon
- 2018 Corolla
As for Lexus owners, you're not in the clear. The following models are all part of this expanded recall:
- 2018-2019 LS 500
- 2018-2019 LC 500
- 2018-2019 RC 350 and RC 300
- 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 GS 350
- 2018-2019 GS 300
- 2018-2019 IS 300
- 2018-2019 ES 350
- 2017-2019 RX 350
- 2018-2019 IS 350
- 2018-2019 LC 500h
- 2018-2019 LS 500h
- 2019 RX 350L
- 2017 RC 200T
- 2014-2015 GX 460
- 2014-2015 IS 350
- 2014-2015 LX 570
- 2014 IS F
- 2013-2015 LS 460
- 2015 NX 200T
- 2015 RC 350
Should any of the newer models, the 2018-2019 model years, remain in stock across the US, customers will not be able to take delivery until the automaker and dealers complete the recall process.
Should the low-pressure fuel pump fail, the vehicle's engine may begin to run roughly and it could stall. After the stall, the vehicle may not come back to life, either, according to Toyota, which increases the risk of a crash. As for a fix, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved unit at no cost. For owners of older vehicles who may have already replaced the part, Toyota will also offer a reimbursement program.
Those with vehicles just now added to the recall should receive a mailed notification starting March 13.
