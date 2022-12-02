Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
Toyota Teases 3-Row Grand Highlander Ahead of February Debut

This extra-large Highlander will get a proper unveiling at the Chicago Auto Show next year.

Andrew Krok headshot
Andrew Krok
Toyota Grand Highlander Teaser
It's unclear if the rest of the Grand Highlander will lean on the current Highlander's design, or if it will be something more unique.
Toyota

The Toyota Highlander currently offers enough interior space for three rows of seats but, as in many three-row SUVs, that last row can be a tight fit. If you've wanted a bit more from the Highlander, buckle up, because you'll get it… in February.

Toyota this week posted a teaser for its upcoming Grand Highlander, which will make its debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show in February. The teaser shows off a bit of the Grand Highlander's rear end, with a set of taillights that looks cooler than what the standard Highlander currently offers. The rear also looks far more squarish, which should be good for third-row interior space.

The only other bit of information we can pull from the teaser involves the Grand Highlander's powertrain. On the trunk, there's a small Hybrid Max badge. This is the name for Toyota's latest gas-electric hybrid system, which we first experienced on the 2023 Crown sedan. It pairs a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine to an electric motor to produce a net 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota will likely tease the Grand Highlander a bit more before its debut, considering February is still quite a ways away. The Grand Highlander's debut will take place on Feb. 8, 2023, and you can head to Toyota's YouTube channel to watch it happen live.

