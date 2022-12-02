Toyota Teases 3-Row Grand Highlander Ahead of February Debut

The Toyota Highlander currently offers enough interior space for three rows of seats but, as in many three-row SUVs, that last row can be a tight fit. If you've wanted a bit more from the Highlander, buckle up, because you'll get it… in February.

Toyota this week posted a teaser for its upcoming Grand Highlander, which will make its debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show in February. The teaser shows off a bit of the Grand Highlander's rear end, with a set of taillights that looks cooler than what the standard Highlander currently offers. The rear also looks far more squarish, which should be good for third-row interior space.

The only other bit of information we can pull from the teaser involves the Grand Highlander's powertrain. On the trunk, there's a small Hybrid Max badge. This is the name for Toyota's latest gas-electric hybrid system, which we first experienced on the 2023 Crown sedan. It pairs a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine to an electric motor to produce a net 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota will likely tease the Grand Highlander a bit more before its debut, considering February is still quite a ways away. The Grand Highlander's debut will take place on Feb. 8, 2023, and you can head to Toyota's YouTube channel to watch it happen live.