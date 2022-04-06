Toyota Will Build Around 6,500 GR Corollas for the Launch Year

Enlarge Image Toyota

People seem justifiably stoked for the advent of Toyota's super-hot hatch, the GR Corolla. Not only does it have killer specs (and it does), but Toyota's decision not to limit production of the model means that anyone who wants one and can afford it will get one. Just don't necessarily plan on getting it right away.

According to a report published on Monday by Motor1, Toyota's GR Corolla production run for the 2023 model year will top out at around 6,500 units. That works out to 1,500 of the limited Circuit edition with its carbon-fiber roof and cool hood scoops and approximately 5,000 of the base Core edition.

What does that mean for you, the hot-hatch-obsessed consumer? Given what we've seen with other popular new models, we wouldn't be surprised to see some dealers trying to mark their allocations above manufacturer-suggested retail prices.

We don't know what the GR Corolla will cost -- we suspect somewhere just south of $40K -- but with 300 horsepower, a standard six-speed manual transmission, giant fender flares and rally-tuned all-wheel drive, we suspect it will be worth it when it hits dealers later this year.

We reached out to Toyota for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.