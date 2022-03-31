2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

Toyota's red hot GR Corolla arrives stateside later this year with 300 horsepower and rally-tuned all-wheel drive.
We didn't get access to the rally-bred Toyota GR Yaris here in the US, but the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla looks to be an exceptional -- and perhaps even more desirable -- consolation prize.
The GR Corolla is powered by Toyota's turbocharged 1.6-liter, 3-cylinder engine codenamed G16E-GTS. In this spec, the powerplant outputs 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
The automaker's rally-bred GR Four all-wheel-drive system is standard equipment with a customizable power distribution. Drivers can select from a 60/40, 50/50 or 30/70 front-to-rear torque split with the twist of a knob.
The GR Corolla will be available in two trims: Core and the limited-run Circuit Edition. A manual transmission with rev-matching is standard equipment for both.
The Corolla's chassis has been stiffened and lowered for the GR model. And there's the eye-catching wide body kit with broad, flared fenders at all four corners.
Peeking our from beneath the rear bumper is a valved exhaust with three brushed stainless steel tips.
The Circuit Edition features front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials that improve cornering grip. Core examples can also be equipped with the LSDs as part of its Performance Package.
The Circuit Edition is available in an exclusive Heavy Metal exterior finish, as well as white and Supersonic Red. It'll also feature a forged carbon roof, a more pronounced hood with functional vents and a rear spoiler. Core Grade examples can be had in white, black or red.
Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect to learn more closer to the GR Corolla's arrival later this year. I reckon for this level of promised performance, it'll leave a fair bit of breathing room under the Supra's $44,000 MSRP.
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will be built in Toyota's dedicated GR Performance Factory in Motomachi, Japan alongside the GR Yaris.