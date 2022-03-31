/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

Toyota's red hot GR Corolla arrives stateside later this year with 300 horsepower and rally-tuned all-wheel drive.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-01
1 of 37 Toyota

We didn't get access to the rally-bred Toyota GR Yaris here in the US, but the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla looks to be an exceptional -- and perhaps even more desirable -- consolation prize.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-03
2 of 37 Toyota

The GR Corolla is powered by Toyota's turbocharged 1.6-liter, 3-cylinder engine codenamed G16E-GTS. In this spec, the powerplant outputs 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-04
3 of 37 Toyota

The automaker's rally-bred GR Four all-wheel-drive system is standard equipment with a customizable power distribution. Drivers can select from a 60/40, 50/50 or 30/70 front-to-rear torque split with the twist of a knob.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-02
4 of 37 Toyota

The GR Corolla will be available in two trims: Core and the limited-run Circuit Edition. A manual transmission with rev-matching is standard equipment for both.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-05
5 of 37 Toyota

The Corolla's chassis has been stiffened and lowered for the GR model. And there's the eye-catching wide body kit with broad, flared fenders at all four corners. 

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-013
6 of 37 Toyota

Peeking our from beneath the rear bumper is a valved exhaust with three brushed stainless steel tips. 

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-06
7 of 37 Toyota

The Circuit Edition features front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials that improve cornering grip. Core examples can also be equipped with the LSDs as part of its Performance Package.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-010
8 of 37 Toyota

The Circuit Edition is available in an exclusive Heavy Metal exterior finish, as well as white and Supersonic Red. It'll also feature a forged carbon roof, a more pronounced hood with functional vents and a rear spoiler. Core Grade examples can be had in white, black or red.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-011
9 of 37 Toyota

Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect to learn more closer to the GR Corolla's arrival later this year. I reckon for this level of promised performance, it'll leave a fair bit of breathing room under the Supra's $44,000 MSRP.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-012
10 of 37 Toyota

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will be built in Toyota's dedicated GR Performance Factory in Motomachi, Japan alongside the GR Yaris.

my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-07
11 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-08
12 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-09
13 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-014
14 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-015
15 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-018
16 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-019
17 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-020
18 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-022
19 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-023
20 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-024
21 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-025
22 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-026
23 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-027
24 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-circuit-edition-028
25 of 37 Toyota
gr-factory-1a
26 of 37 Toyota
gr-factory-2
27 of 37 Toyota
gr-factory-3
28 of 37 Toyota
my23-gr-corolla-g16e-gts-engine
29 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
30 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
31 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
32 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
33 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
34 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
35 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
36 of 37 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core
37 of 37 Toyota

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

More Galleries

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

4 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
The 2023 CX-50 Is Mazda's Cooler, More Capable Crossover

More Galleries

The 2023 CX-50 Is Mazda's Cooler, More Capable Crossover

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
The Lotus Eletre Is a High-Performance Electric SUV

More Galleries

The Lotus Eletre Is a High-Performance Electric SUV

34 Photos
Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

More Galleries

Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

40 Photos