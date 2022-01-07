Toyota Gazoo Racing teases GT3 racing concept and a 'fully tuned' GR Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Everybody loves the Toyota GR Yaris, and the fact that we don't get it here in the US is basically criminal. So I'm stoked to see Toyota's Gazoo Racing arm tease a "fully tuned" version of the current hottest of hatches plus a GT3 racing concept that looks smoking hot in profile.

Enlarge Image Toyota Gazoo Racing

The teaser images debuted on Friday are part of Gazoo Racing's presence at the legendary (at least to car nerds of the Gran Turismo era) Tokyo Auto Salon. The models will be revealed in full at the event in Chiba City on Jan. 14, 2022.

While the "fully tuned" GR Yaris is relatively self-explanatory, and the image of a more ventilated hood seems to back that up, the GR GT3 is something else altogether. In profile, it's hard to tell if it's Supra or 86 based, and in fact, it reminds me more of the AMG GT, weirdly. If I was going to speculate wildly (and I do love to do that), I'd say it's more likely to be Supra-based.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is calling the GR GT3 a concept car. Still, it seems unlikely that the company would go through this effort without planning on actually turning a wheel in anger with it -- or with something closely related to it. Only time will tell.

TGR will also be displaying the Le Mans-winning GR010 Hybrid prototype during the Auto Salon, which is awesome, especially considering that it's only the second Japanese car ever to win Le Mans overall (the other being Mazda's maniacal-sounding 787b).

The Tokyo Auto Salon will run from Jan. 14 to 16 in Chiba City, Japan.