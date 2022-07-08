First Toyota Crown Teaser Lends Truth to Patent Images

With one week left until Toyota debuts an all-new Crown, the automaker is starting to trickle out teasers. The first one pretty much confirms that patent images circulating the internet are more or less accurate.

The Japanese blog Creative Trend was the first outlet to discover the new Crown teaser, which shows off the front half of the Crown from one side. Comparing the alleged patent images to this new teaser, it's pretty obvious that the patent images are accurate. We see a headlight similar to the BZ4X EV, along with a sedan-like body that carries an SUV-style life. There's also a full-width light bar at the top of the headlights.

That's all we know for now, but with a week remaining until the Crown is unveiled in full, Toyota probably has another teaser or two up its sleeve. The automaker launched a microsite that is currently counting down to the Crown's debut, and that's where any future teasers are likely to show up.

As for what to expect from the car itself, the final product should carry styling cues from both sedans and SUVs, with an aerodynamic silhouette and a bit of ride height. According to a report from Reuters, the Crown will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV variants, although it's unclear which of these will be headed to the US. With an allegedly leaked dealer document pointing to an on-sale date of October 2022, answers should start appearing in the not-too-distant future.