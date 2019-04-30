One-off Toyota Century drop-top to be Crown Prince Naruhito's coronation ride

The Japanese arguably emphasizes tradition more than most cultures, so perhaps it's unsurprising to learn that the country's emperor-to-be, Crown Prince Naruhito, has selected a new Toyota Century as his official daily royal transport. For his coronation, however, Naruhito, who ascends to his father, Emperor Akihito's throne on Wednesday, will eschew riding in the Japanese automaker's flagship sedan. Instead, he will ride in a specially commissioned, one-off open-top Century that has yet to be seen in public. The choice was confirmed in an official notice from the Japanese Government (PDF warning).

At Crown Prince Naruhito's last big ceremony, he and Crown Princess Masako appeared in a black Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible to mark their nuptials way back in 1993. There was evidently some talk about reconditioning that same vehicle and pressing it into service for this week's ceremonies, but according to Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the car has fallen into disrepair and spare parts have proven difficult to source. Hence, the Century.

Toyota's new Century sedan, you may recall, hit the market last year. Starting at around $180,000, this ultra-exclusive home-market-only limousine is popular among CEOs, politicians and yes, royalty. (It's also coveted by Japan's legendary organized crime contingent, the Yakuza). Just 50 examples are hand-assembled each month by specially trained master craftspeople, and the model enjoys a huge waitlist.

According to Toyota officials reached for comment by Roadshow, the automaker has never built a Century without a roof before this car. For the moment, mum's the word on specifications, let alone images for this special coronation ride. In fact, it's not even clear if the vehicle offers a folding convertible top or if it's simply a dedicated roofless parade car without weather protection. We're hoping to learn more once the car breaks cover during ceremonial duties later this week.

Based on the last-generation Lexus LS hybrid sedan, this new Century looks particularly traditional and upright in the model's grand tradition, but it is fully up-to-date when it comes to convenience and safety features. Further, the electrified 5.0-liter hybrid V8 has plenty of oomph, with Toyota quoting 425 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. (If you're interested in learning more about this unique vehicle, I was fortunate enough to become the first Western journalist to drive the new model, you can read my impressions here).

It's fitting that this third-generation model of Toyota's flagship sedan will have a role in the changing of the guard of Japan's imperial family. After all, Akihito just became the first emperor to abdicate his throne in more than 200 years -- that's two Centuries to you and me.