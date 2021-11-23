Toyota recalls 2,259 2022 Sienna minivans over second-row seat belts

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota is recalling some of its 2022 Sienna minivans – 2,259 to be exact – over concerns that a second-row seat seat belt webbing guide could damage the seat belt in the event of a crash, causing it to fail.

Any seat belt recall is serious, but luckily this one is limited in the number of affected vehicles, and the fix is relatively simple, with Toyota only needing to swap out the second-row seat belt assemblies for new ones with the proper guides.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge by your local Toyota dealer. If you have questions or concerns about this recall, you can contact Toyota's customer service department at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall numbers 21TB08 and 21TA08.

Toyota expects to start sending notices to owners of affected vehicles on or around Jan. 13, 2022.