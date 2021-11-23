Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota recalls 2,259 2022 Sienna minivans over second-row seat belts

The seat belt guides could damage the belt's webbing and cause a failure.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands EditionEnlarge Image

Toyota is recalling the 2022 Sienna over bad second-row seat belt guides.

 Toyota

Toyota is recalling some of its 2022 Sienna minivans – 2,259 to be exact – over concerns that a second-row seat seat belt webbing guide could damage the seat belt in the event of a crash, causing it to fail.

Any seat belt recall is serious, but luckily this one is limited in the number of affected vehicles, and the fix is relatively simple, with Toyota only needing to swap out the second-row seat belt assemblies for new ones with the proper guides.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge by your local Toyota dealer. If you have questions or concerns about this recall, you can contact Toyota's customer service department at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall numbers 21TB08 and 21TA08.

Toyota expects to start sending notices to owners of affected vehicles on or around Jan. 13, 2022.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Minivan duel: 2021 Toyota Sienna vs. Chrysler Pacifica
5:31