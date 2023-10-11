This Revolving Baby Car Seat Is $57 Cheaper During Amazon Prime Day

Have you ever wrestled with a kicking, screaming toddler while twisting your arms and back with the awkward angle of depositing them into a car seat? I'm here to reassure you there is a better way.

A 360-degree revolving car seat makes the task so much easier, as you can swivel it to face the door while you buckle your kiddo in, then swivel them to rear-facing or forward-facing mode before setting off.

The Evenflo Gold Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat with SensorSafe is on sale during Day 2 of Amazon Big Deal Days on Oct. 11 for $323 for the pearl gray model, down from $380. That's not quite its lowest known price point, but it's a healthy $57 discount. The amethyst purple version is currently listed at $324.04.

I bought the Evenflo Revolve360 Slim last time it was on sale, and getting my 2-year-old in and out of the car is so much less of a struggle now. I can face him while doing the buckles up, making it faster and easier, and I've got room to move my arms properly -- plus it's more reassuring to him because he can still see me and talk to me, so he fights less. I've also got enough space to take a step back if he is in a kicking mood.

The car seat is only 16.7 inches wide, meaning you have more room in your back seat if you have multiple children to squeeze back there.

It also has more extended rear facing than most car seats, so you can rear face children up to 50 pounds or 48 inches. Because it's a convertible car seat, you can then turn it to face forwards and it'll fit your child that way until they weigh 65 pounds or are 49 inches tall.

The SensorSafe model even has a built-in buckle sensor that detects and alerts you to four unsafe conditions: When the temperature is too hot or cold inside the car, if your child is left unattended in the car, if your child has been seated for too long and any unexpected chest clip unbuckling for if your kid gets a little too adventurous back there.