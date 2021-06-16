The lowest-mileage McLaren F1 is going to auction at Pebble Beach

Any McLaren F1 is a special car, and anytime one goes up for auction, it's bound to be a big deal. The McLaren F1 that Gooding & Co is auctioning off during Monterey Car Week, though, is even more special than most.

Why is that? Because this F1, aka chassis number 029, is the lowest-mileage example currently known, with just 240 miles on the clock, and because it's in a gorgeous, one-of-one color combination of Creighton Brown over a tan and brown leather interior. That should push the car's hammer price well above even the stratospheric numbers we see from "more pedestrian" examples.

If you're not familiar with the McLaren F1, it's an incredibly lightweight, driver-focused supercar powered by a 6.0-liter BMW-sourced V12 engine. It quickly gained the honor of being the world's fastest production car and held onto that record until it was beaten by the even more bonkers Bugatti Veyron in 2005.

Typical McLaren F1s will sell for between $10 million and $20 million, depending on whether it's a long-tailed LM spec or a standard spec. We'd guess that this example will end up on the higher end of that spectrum, though we do hope that its next owner will decide to actually drive it, rather than let it sit.