Monday was a great day for fans of talking dog movies, race car movies and Amanda Seyfried because the trailer for the film adaptation of Garth Stein's The Art of Racing in the Rain hit the internet like a ton of bricks.
Now for those who are unfamiliar with the source material, The Art of Racing in the Rain is a story told from a dog's perspective. This dog -- named Enzo, because of course he is and narrated by Kevin Costner, because duh -- believes in a Mongolian legend that says that a prepared dog will come back as a human.
Enzo's human is a handsome guy (played by Milo Ventimiglia) who works at a BMW dealer and races cars on weekends, and thus Enzo makes cars and specifically racing them his pup-ticular area of expertise. At some point, Amanda Seyfried shows up, life happens, and there are kids and sadness and ol' Enzo is there to witness it all.
There is no doubt that this film's trailer brought tears to the eyes of gearheads and amateur dog raters all over the world, so maybe get a tissue ready and give it a watch.
Discuss: The Art of Racing in the Rain trailer uses a talking dog to make car nerds cry
