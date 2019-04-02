2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Livin' that Club life

  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata starts at $26,650, including $920 for destination.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The top Grand Touring trim starts at $31,700.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

In Club spec and with expensive options, my tester is priced at $36,800.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The Miata is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

With a six-speed manual transmission, the MX-5 achieves 26 miles per gallon in the city and 34 mpg highway. Models equipped with the six-speed automatic get 1 mpg more on the highway.

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
5
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The 2019 Miata's interior is now more flexible for people of all sizes thanks to a new telescoping steering column.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

A 7-inch touchscreen comes standard, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available. Bummer.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Out back, there's 4.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which sounds small, but is big enough for a carry-on suitcase and a backpack.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Available driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, rain-sensing wipers and automatic high-beams.

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
9
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
45
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
46
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
47
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
48
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
49
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
50
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
51
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
52
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
53
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
54
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
55
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
56
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
57
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
58
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
59
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
60
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
61
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
62
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
63
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
64
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
65
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
66
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
67
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
68
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
69
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
70
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
71
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Jason Connor/Roadshow
72
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Livin' that Club life

2019 Mazda CX-9 is the supermodel among three-row, midsize crossover SUVs

