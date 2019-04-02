2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Livin' that Club life

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata starts at $26,650, including $920 for destination.
The top Grand Touring trim starts at $31,700.
In Club spec and with expensive options, my tester is priced at $36,800.
The Miata is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.
With a six-speed manual transmission, the MX-5 achieves 26 miles per gallon in the city and 34 mpg highway. Models equipped with the six-speed automatic get 1 mpg more on the highway.
The 2019 Miata's interior is now more flexible for people of all sizes thanks to a new telescoping steering column.
A 7-inch touchscreen comes standard, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available. Bummer.
Out back, there's 4.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which sounds small, but is big enough for a carry-on suitcase and a backpack.
Available driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, rain-sensing wipers and automatic high-beams.
Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club.