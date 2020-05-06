Tesla video conferencing could bring Zoom with your all-electric zoom

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Video conferencing is coming to Tesla vehicles. Whether it's Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Google Meet, Skype or something Tesla-designed, we don't know, but CEO Elon Musk says it's coming.

Yeah, definitely a future feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Musk made the comment on Twitter Tuesday evening, and it should finally give a dormant interior camera something to do. Tesla Model 3 owners have likely noticed an interior camera housed in the rearview camera, but right now, it doesn't actually serve a purpose. In the future, it could provide a way to connect Tesla drivers. Musk said it's "definitely a future feature," but offered no additional information.

Like most of Tesla's connectivity features, it'll almost assuredly only work when the car isn't moving and in park. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the feature, but It's certainly conceivable to see some sort of video conferencing app come to life to use while drivers sit at Supercharger stations.

The camera could serve other purposes, too, such as monitoring drivers while using Autopilot to provide another guardrail, or function as a way to watch passengers in Musk's promised robotaxi fleet. Ultimately, we won't know until Tesla's ready to issue an update, but Musk has a good track record for previewing future features via his favorite social media platform.