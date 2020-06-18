Tesla buys land near Austin, Texas for a possible Cybertruck factory, report says

Tesla

Tesla's main vehicle factory in Fremont, California, has been struggling to find room to build new models since the Model 3 ramp-up was happening. Remember the tent? Well, the company is now looking to expand its US footprint by building its Cybertruck and likely East Coast-bound Model Ys elsewhere.

There's been a great deal of speculation as to where this new Tesla facility might land, with places like Tulsa, Oklahoma going all-out to entice the electric carmaker, but according to a report published Thursday by Electrek, it seems like it's going to be Austin, Texas that's taking the lead.

Tesla has already purchased a large plot of land near the airport in Austin, which is currently occupied by a ready-mix concrete company. The property was bought for $5 million, and now Tesla is working out the various tax incentives it wants before it starts construction. Specifically, it's looking for $68 million worth of property tax credits from a Travis County school district.

If a deal is made with the local government, construction on a new factory could begin as early as the fall of 2020 with production starting not long after that, if the Gigafactory in Shanghai is anything to go by.

Interestingly, this does seem to be a separate move from the one threatened by Musk when shelter-in-place ordinances prevented him from getting the Fremont facility back to work. His ire at the government of California caused all kinds of organizations to come out of the woodwork in hopes of luring Tesla into setting up its headquarters there.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.