Tesla Semi caught cruisin' California

We're still quite a ways away from Tesla putting its all-electric semi truck on sale, but it's out testing its trucks in the wild, and one keen-eyed person snagged a pretty solid video of the truck in action.

Brandon Camargo published a video of the Tesla Semi on his YouTube page. It's just 8 seconds, but it's perhaps the best look at Tesla's cab that hasn't come from Tesla itself. The video was shot in Santa Clarita, California, to the north and west of Los Angeles.

While a due date is still in the air, Tesla's electric Semi looks pretty darn promising. With its biggest battery, the Semi can reach a claimed 500 miles per charge. Inside, the driver sits in a central seating position flanked by large screens on either side of the steering wheel. And it just so happens to look like a damned spaceship, which is always appreciated.

Companies have already boarded the electric hype train. Tesla has received deposits on Semis from a number of companies, including DHL, UPS, Meijer and PepsiCo. Some of those orders might just be for positive press -- the deposits are probably refundable -- but companies are prepared to enter the realm of EV trucking once the products are there.