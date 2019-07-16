Tesla discontinues Standard Range Model S and X, further tweaks Model 3 range

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If you don't like Tesla's prices, wait a few weeks. As the automaker continues to push for ever-better deliveries and sales, it's making regular adjustments to its offerings and prices. This week, there's yet another price cut for some desirable models, while other model variants have succumbed to the wood chipper.

Tesla this week adjusted its prices and offerings for all three of its cars, the Models 3, S and X. On the big-car side, Tesla has removed the Standard Range variant from both the Model S and Model X lineup. This means the "base" variant for each car has become a fair bit more expensive -- $79,990 for the S Long Range, and $84,990 for the X Long Range. Performance variants now get Ludicrous Mode as standard equipment, when it was previously a $20,000 option. A white multicoat pearl paint color is now standard, replacing black, as well.

On the Model 3 side, things have been shuffled around, too. Standard Range Plus is still the base variant, but it's received a $1,000 price reduction to $38,990. It's now the only rear-wheel-drive Model 3 on offer, since the automaker has eliminated its "off-menu" Long Range RWD offering. The Model 3 Standard Range is still available as an "off-menu" option for buyers looking for the absolute cheapest Model 3 possible.

Perhaps the best news in the price shift is that the Model 3 Performance is about $5,000 less expensive, coming in at $54,990. Given how impressed we and other outlets were with its capabilities, that should be great news for buyers cross-shopping this variant with more expensive gas cars like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

Tesla won't report its second-quarter financials until July 24, but we already know the company found itself on solid footing this past quarter. The automaker announced in early July that it had produced a company-record 87,048 cars and delivered 95,200 (also a record) in the second quarter. Demand looks strong, so it will be interesting to see if Tesla's fluid approach to pricing and options will give it better margins and, thus, another crack at a profitable quarter.