Tesla orders eligible for full tax credit until Oct. 15

Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tesla on Thursday set its deadline for orders that'll net you a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Oct. 15 is the date you'll have to order a Model S, Model X or Model 3 by to ensure delivery by the end of the year and take advantage of the credit.

The tax credit is available for the first 200,000 electric vehicles sold by an automaker as a cost reduction measure set up by a tax overhaul passed by the Republican Congress in 2017, Reuters noted. It'll then be reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

Tesla/Screenshot by CNET

Elon Musk's electric car company announced that it'd hit the 200,000 sales milestone back in July, and explained that the owners of vehicles delivered through Dec. 31, 2018 can claim the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Now we know that you have until Monday to make that order.

The credit will be reduced to $3,750 from Jan. 1, 2019 until June 30, and halved again to $1,875 from July 1 to Dec. 31. Tesla vehicles delivered in 2020 and beyond won't be eligible.

The tax credit has some opponents -- John A. Barrasso, a Republican senator from Wyoming, on Saturday introduced a bill to Congress to revoke the tax credit and impose a highway use fee on alternative fuel vehicles.

Last month, Musk suggested that delivering orders was proving to be a challenge after a Tesla customer waiting on his car posted a photo of its vehicles sitting in a holding area on Twitter.

Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018

"Sorry, we've gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We're making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly," Musk replied.

The Oct. 15 deadline gives us a sense that the company now expects orders to take more than two months.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.