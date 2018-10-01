Tesla Model 3 gets dramatic new look from RevoZport

  • Tesla Model 3 RevoZport 3R body kit
The RevoZport R-Zentric Model 3R aero treatment is a 15-piece body kit for the Tesla Model 3.

The kit's most aggressive change is actually out back, where a prominent rear diffuser includes venturi-like vanes said to be inspired by the forthcoming Tesla Roadster. 

A rear wing is also included.

This profile view displays the new 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, as well as the side skirt extensions.

Pricing starts at $9,500 in the buyer's choice of matte or gloss finish, plus shipping and installation.

