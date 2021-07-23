Tesla Model S steering yoke is mandatory, says Musk

Enlarge Image Tesla

So, you're a well-to-do individual with an eye on the recently overhauled Tesla Model S or X. That makes sense; there's plenty to love about their mega range, wild available performance and still-good looks. There's a sticking point for you, though, and it's that steering yoke. But maybe you can order yours without it?

Actually, you can't, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday, which was reported on by Electrek. That's right; there will be no option for a regular wheel, which we suspect is something that will turn off a lot of prospective customers. We also suspect that retrofitting one from an earlier S or X will be difficult, if not impossible.

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021

We're definitely not big fans of the design here at Roadshow (our fearless editor-in-chief even wrote a whole opinion piece on the thing), and it seems like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration could agree with us. The UK government doesn't seem to have a problem with it, though.

What does this mean for you, the consumer? Well, either deal with the weird and nonsensical steering wheel or go and buy a Porsche Taycan (we recommend the latter.)