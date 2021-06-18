Tesla Model S Plaid has 348-mile EPA range rating with 21-inch wheels

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted a 200-mph top speed and 390-mile range for the new Model S Plaid when it was introduced last week, but it's important to note, those two performance specs are mutually exclusive. In order to hit 200 mph, you need to buy the Model S with the upgraded 21-inch wheels, as well as special summer tires, which will be made available later this year. Equipped with these larger rollers, the Model S officially achieves a 348-mile range, according to the EPA.

InsideEVs was the first to point out the EPA's findings on Thursday, which are surprisingly close to Tesla's original estimates. When the Model S Plaid hit Tesla's online configurator, it was said to have a 350-mile estimated range with the 21-inch wheels, so the 348-mile EPA figure is pretty spot on. That said, remember that Tesla goes the extra mile to secure higher EPA ratings and both Roadshow and other outlets have had trouble achieving these numbers in real-world testing. As the saying goes, your mileage may vary.

If you want to try to go the full 390 miles with a Model S Plaid, you'll need one equipped with the base 19-inch wheel/tire package. Of course, if you really want to eke out the most miles per charge, you'll want the Model S Long Range, which now carries a 405-mile EPA rating.

The new Model S Plaid certainly throws down some impressive numbers. In addition to the 390-mile estimated range and 200-mph top speed, the Plaid packs 1,020 horsepower from its tri-motor setup, allowing the Model S to accelerate to 60 mph in a claimed 2 seconds. The Tesla Model S Plaid costs $131,100 -- including $1,200 for destination but excluding any potential tax credits -- and is available to order now.