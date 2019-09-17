Tesla Model S 'Plaid' mode: Everything we know

Enlarge Image Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

So, now that the Porsche Taycan is here and impressing just about everyone, it seems like Elon Musk is trying harder than ever to push the notion that Tesla builds cars that are just as sporting, if not even more so. Specifically, he's been pushing the Tesla Model S in an experimental "Plaid Mode" trim by claiming a lap record at Laguna Seca and also by flogging it around the Nurburgring. That's cool and all, but what exactly makes up the modifications to make a car go maximum Plaid?

Most of what we know is coming from Elon's Twitter account, so we'll have to take what he says with a grain of salt (see also: "Funding secured"). But even with that in mind, it still seems impressive.

Arguably, the most significant tidbit that we're getting from Uncle Elon is that he plans on bringing the Plaid Model S to market sometime around October or November of 2020 -- keeping in mind that Elon's sense of how much time things take to do seems to be kind of... off.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2019

He also plans to use this Plaid Model S as a kind of product development tool for similar modes on other models like X and the future Roadster. He also speculates with confidence that the Roadster will beat the 'Ring record set by Volkswagen's ID R prototype. That strikes us as being pretty optimistic.

Mechanically, the biggest change with Plaid comes in the form of an added electric motor, bringing the count to three in total. There are also unspecified chassis changes, but we'd hope that we'll see more about their specifics in the coming months.

One thing that we find interesting is the lack of talk by Tesla about its ability to operate under "maximum attack," or driving continuously for long periods. Previous reviews have noted that Model S has suffered from performance fall-off when driven hard at length.

Comparatively, the Taycan seems not to suffer from that kind of degradation in a meaningful way as evidenced by it handling repeated laps of the Nurburgring, as well as its 24-hour endurance run around Nardo.

Finally, the other big change we currently know about on this Plaid-spec Model S it'll mark the return of the rear-facing jump seats. Musk claims these new chairs will be able to accommodate larger passengers. These seats turn the S into a seven-seat vehicle, kind of, but we're doubting it'll get used as such by many owners.