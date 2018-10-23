Tesla to remove 'many' Model S, Model X interior configurations on Nov. 1

Sometimes, you just have to roll the dice and hope for the best. That's what some prospective Model S and Model X owners are likely thinking, based on the latest updates from Elon Musk's Twitter account.

In a tweet Tuesday, Tesla CEO and future former board chairman Elon Musk announced that the company will soon streamline its interior configurations in a big way. Citing the simplification of production, Musk said Tesla will eliminate "many" possible interior configurations for the Model S and Model X on Nov. 1. He suggested ordering one of these models now to avoid the culling.

To simplify production, many Tesla Model S & X interior configs, will no longer be available after Nov 1. Order now to be sure of the one you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2018

Right now, a trip to Tesla's configurator reveals a number of interior configurations. The base Model S 75D and the more expensive Model S 100D have five different interior styles on offer, four of which can swap out the wood trim for carbon fiber. The P100D only has two interior configurations, but both are available with the carbon fiber trim. The story is the same for Model X.

As much as I'd love to tell you which interior configurations are slated for culling, I can't. Musk didn't go into further detail on Twitter, and a Tesla spokesperson offered little else, only saying that they had nothing more to add at this time. Considering the culling is just eight days away as of this writing, there's not a whole lot of time left to inform potential customers about the changes.

If you were on the fence about buying a Model X or Model S in the near future, and you also happen to be super picky about configuring vehicles, it may behoove you to speed things up and get an order in before November comes around. If you're a bit less discerning, feel free to hold off for a spell.