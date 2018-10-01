Tesla Model 3 gets snarlier with new RevoZport 3R kit

From its grilleless face to its smooth bodysides and windswept greenhouse, love it or hate it, the Tesla Model 3 is a pretty clean piece of design. It's also a bit undramatic, and in some areas of the country where the EV has sold particularly well, it's also quickly becoming a bit too ordinary for some folks.

Enter RevoZport Racing Technology. Despite having specialized in tuning Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi models for years, amping up the latest Tesla is nothing new for the company. The Hong-Kong-based tuner previously tackled the Model S hatchback and Model X SUV, offering numerous different looks. This time, RevoZport is back with their latest offering, the R-Zentric Model 3R Model 3R aerokit.

Composed of carbon Kevlar composite pieces, the Model 3R kit includes subtle fender flares that add a modest 0.6 inches per side, with those arches filled out by 21-inch, 15-spoke RevoZport forged aluminum wheels (recommended size: 255/21 9J front/05/21 10.5J rear).

Available in both gloss or matte finishes, this new look is certainly more aggressive — if a bit fussy — thanks to its unique front splitter with endcap uprights, as well as new side skirts. However, it's arguably the rear end, with its M3R GT decklid spoiler and a massive rear apron with prominent vertical vanes that's most likely to draw attention.

Enlarge Image RevoZport

No word yet on on if the R-Zentric Model 3R kit adds downforce or otherwise affects the performance or range of the box-stock Model 3.

The new RevoZport Model 3R treatment won't be for everyone, and that's just fine — at a starting price of around $9,500 plus freight and installation, not everyone will be able to afford the 15-piece kit, either.