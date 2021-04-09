Tesla Model 3 is now a $40,000 EV, unless you choose white

Enlarge Image Tesla

Happy Friday, here's another price increase from Tesla. Electrek first spotted on Tesla's website that the Model 3 and Model Y each received yet another price hike this week, marking the fourth time the company has rejiggered the cost of its two mass-market EVs.

With the price bumps, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus now costs $500 more across the board, pushing the sedan to $39,690, including the $1,200 destination charge. The Model 3 is a $40,000 car now with this increase, unless you choose white. That keeps the cost under $40,000. Every other color remains a $1,000 option, which pushes the price past $40,000; red remains a $2,000 option. The optional white and black interior also remains a $1,000 option and access to the Full Self-Driving beta, Tesla's Level 2 driver-assist technology, costs $10,000.

Moving into the Model 3 Long Range AWD reveals a $48,690 price and the Model 3 Performance inches closer to $60,000 at $58,190.

The price increase does come with the ever-so-slightest of interior changes, however. The Model 3 now gets a new door trim to match the dashboard. Aside from that, it's the same EV, with no changes to the powertrain.

As for the Model Y, the cheapest version remains the Long Range AWD, ringing in at $51,690. The short-lived, off-the-menu Standard Range model is still not listed on Tesla's website. The Model Y Performance, meanwhile, escaped a price bump and still costs $62,190.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we don't know why the company continues to shuffle prices so often, though it likely has something to do with the global semiconductor chip shortage. We know Model 3 production went offline for a period last month, and the company isn't shielded from the lack of chips plaguing the auto industry (and everyone else, up to and including Apple). Delivery times for the Model 3 and Model Y also remain elongated, due to the shortage, and extend to up to 12 weeks at this point.