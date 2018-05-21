Tesla Model 3 misses Consumer Reports recommendation

You can't please all the people all of the time.

The Tesla Model 3 fell short of a recommendation from Consumer Reports, the outlet said today. CR pointed out plenty of positive things, like its range, acceleration and handling. But, in the end, "big flaws" prevented the most affordable Tesla to date from earning the company's official recommendation.

The biggest issue

First, there was the matter of the brakes. CR tests the brakes over multiple stops from 60 mph, and the first attempt yielded a 130-foot stop, in line with Tesla's estimates. However, subsequent brake tests returned results as long as 152 feet, which CR said "was far worse than any contemporary car we've tested."

Consumer Reports even went as far as to borrow a second, privately owned vehicle (CR purchases all the vehicles it tests), which provided the same results -- a solid first stop, followed by a precipitous increase in stopping distance, even after letting the brakes cool overnight. The stops were about 21 feet beyond the class average overall.

"Tesla's own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0-mph stops using the 18-inch Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available," said a Tesla spokesperson in a statement. "Stopping distance results are affected by variables such as road surface, weather conditions, tire temperature, brake conditioning, outside temperature, and past driving behavior that may have affected the brake system."

The statement also mentioned that over-the-air updates are capable of changing certain vehicle parameters. "Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance." It's unclear how a software update would improve what appears to be simple mechanical brake fade, but it could pertain to another related system.

Lesser, but still important factors

Consumer Reports also dinged the Model 3 for its center screen, which for the sake of physical simplicity has taken on a lot of responsibility. Moving the air vents? Head to the screen. Screwing with the wipers? To the screen. Adjusting the mirrors? Screen. CR said these types of interactions were complex and added to overall distraction.

It was also hit with the red pen over its "stiff ride, unsupportive rear seat and excessive wind noise at highway speeds." That last one is a tricky point for EVs, where the lack of noise from an internal combustion engine means every other sound is more prominent.

But it appears that the brakes were the only major factor preventing the Model 3 from earning's Consumer Reports' recommendation. "If the Model 3 had braking distances that were typical to its class, the score would be high enough for a recommendation despite the other shortcomings," said Jake Fisher, CR's director of vehicle testing.

