This dude embedded a Tesla key in his hand to unlock his Model 3

Remember when a new car came with two keys? One to physically unlock the door and another to insert and turn the engine over? My, how far we've come. Today, we have smart keyless entry, can unlock and start cars from a smartphone and even wave our hands to gain access to a vehicle.

The latter point is experimental, and not common. Yet, Ben Workman is all about the experimental lifestyle. Local Fox affiliate Fox 13 reported Sunday that Workman went through all the trouble of implanting the RFID chip from his Tesla Model 3's key card into the back of his hand.

Now, all he needs to do is press his hand against the Model 3's door pillar and boom -- he's in.

According to the report, he had a hard time finding someone to perform the mild operation. Doctors, veterinarians and even piercing studios turned him away. Logical, as I'd hate to be on the hook should something go awry. Eventually, he convinced a piercing studio to help him. He has other chips in his hands, too, which a family member did for him. One hand also has a magnet, which is good for party tricks, he told the news station.

Workman followed a similar process as Amie D.D. who may have been the first person to implant a Tesla key in her body. She took the world by storm this past summer after her video documenting the process went viral. Like Workman, she holds her arm up to the Model 3 to unlock the vehicle.

Hopefully, he's happy with the Model 3 for years to come because, boy, it'd be a bear to dig out a chip from your arm every time you get a new vehicle.