Tesla Model 3 likely in for 'acceleration boost' update -- for a price

A handful of Model 3 owners spotted the upgrade's mention in their cars' system profile.

2018 Tesla Model 3 PerformanceEnlarge Image

Greater acceleration? Hopefully it's noticeable for a rumored $2,000.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla does a lot with over-the-air updates for its electric cars, but the next possible one may have everything to do with acceleration performance.

Electrek first reported Wednesday that some Tesla Model 3 owners spotted text referring to an "Acceleration Boost" upgrade when poring over their cars' profiles. The upgrade will be only for Model 3 vehicles with the dual-motor configuration or the Model 3 Performance variant. Both remain the sportier options to the Model 3 Standard Range Plus on sale with rear-wheel drive.

The upgrade page explicitly mentions "Acceleration Boost" and says owners will need the latest software version to purchase it.

That's correct, this will not be a free update like so many Tesla updates are. Instead, the website reported that source coding mentions a $2,000 upgrade cost for owners.

For those who can't see the leaked text, it's more than likely because an owner has already purchased any available upgrades.

At the end of the day, the upgrade totally appears to be a profit play to earn extra cash from owners. For a couple grand, hopefully the "acceleration boost" will shave a chunk of time off a 0- to 60-mph run. The update could release very soon as it mentions the car's latest software.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

