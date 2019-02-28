The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is finally available to order

The long-awaited, $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is now available to order online. Tesla announced its base Model 3 variant on Thursday, which will feature a single electric motor, standard interior and an estimated range of 220 miles.

But what else does $35,000 before incentives get you, exactly? To start, the "standard interior" offers heated, cloth seats with manual adjustment. You'll also get "basic audio," standard maps and navigation and a center console with four USB ports, according to Tesla's order site.

Tesla

You'll also only be able to buy the most basic car in black, unless you upgrade to premium paint, and the cheapest color option is $1,500.

For an additional $2,000 you can have the "partial premium interior," which gets you power-adjustable, heated front seats, different upholstery, upgraded audio, LED fog lights (though those aren't inside the car, of course) and phone docking. This also upgrades you to the "standard range plus" car, priced at $37,000 before incentives, which has an estimated range of 240 miles.

The "premium interior," a $5,000 upgrade over the standard car, gets an internet browser, in-car music streaming, satellite-view maps with traffic information, heated front and rear seats and an even more powerful audio system. This environment is available on the $40,000, 264-mile "midrange" trim and the $43,000, 325-mile "long range" version.

During a conference call with media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posited that someone ordering a $35,000 Model 3 on Thursday could expect to take delivery in June. Depending on how long it actually takes the entry-level Model 3 to come to market -- Tesla has missed its goals before -- it could mark a dramatic shift in the number of people who buy electric vehicles.

Tesla also announced Thursday a plan to cease all retail sales of its vehicles; the company will move to an online-only platform. Musk told members of the press on a conference call that ditching its retail locations will represent a significant cost savings -- and saving every penny will no doubt help as the $35,000 Model 3 comes to market.

Now playing: Watch this: Sliding around in Teslas at the company's Alaska proving...

Updated at 3:23 p.m. PT: To add new details about online-only sales.