Tesla's German Gigafactory may start building EVs next month

The world may soon have German-built Teslas. According to comments Tesla CEO Elon Musk made at the new site in Berlin, Germany, this past weekend, production could start next month. Reuters reported on Musk's statements on Sunday; Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment. The latest timeframe pushes the CEO's original goal of October production back by a month.

Musk said he hopes Tesla production will begin in November, though he added volume production "is the hard part." The CEO also said it will take longer to reach volume production than it did to build the plant. Musk first confirmed plans for the German factory back in November 2019.

When Tesla does reach volume production, Tesla's boss wants the plant to build 5,000 to 10,000 EVs a day. The company will also build a new battery plant next door to further support European production.

The German Gigafactory's had quite the rough road along the way. The automaker's dealt with local wildlife protections, relocating various animals, WWII-era bombs found nearby and plenty of controversy surrounding the use of local resources.