Elon Musk wants user-customizable horn and movement sounds for Teslas

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to reading car industry news, Elon Musk rears his head and promises fart noises and goat bleating that can replace your Tesla's horn, according to a post he made Sunday on Twitter.

Yeah, we're shaking our heads, too.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

Still, this is bound to appeal to some people, so the first question we had was whether or not it's legal, and the answer to that seems -- rather unfortunately --to be yes, at least in California. Though we're left wondering honestly how effective the sound of an amplified fart will be in an emergency situation.

In addition to custom horn sounds, Musk talked about customizable movement sounds -- i.e., the sound your EV would make in place of an ICE-powered vehicle's exhaust noise. Crazy Uncle Elon specifically mentioned the sound of coconuts, which, for those not familiar with the work of Monty Python, is a reference to their film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Now, Tesla didn't immediately respond to our request for comment or confirmation that this is actually, like, something that people are being paid to develop, but that's not entirely surprising given Musk's history of promising wild stuff on Twitter.