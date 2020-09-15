Maybe you need a Tesla Cybertruck doorstop in your life

3DUA

Choo-choo, the Tesla Cybertruck hype train continues and you're still very much welcome aboard if you want on. We've seen the Cybertruck come to life early in the form of neat project cars, a Hot Wheel version and so much more. But how about a Cybertruck doorstop?

The electric pickup just so happens to be the perfect shape to slide under a door and some very creative soul decided to create Cybertruck doorstops for you to purchase. Listed for sale on Amazon Handmade, the seller says the doorstops are 4.33 inches long and are 3D-printed from plastic. Custom sizes are possible, however, as are different colors. The standard color is a silvery-gray hue, probably to mimic the Cybertruck best.

It's a nifty little thing, for sure, and it'd probably make a great gift for the fun of it -- especially for the Tesla aficionados out there. Or maybe it's the perfect device for a garage man-door when the time comes to park a production Cybertruck inside. We won't see the first of the electric pickups hit the road until late 2021 at the earliest (CEO Elon Musk hasn't exactly been a punctual executive when it comes to product time frames), but for $22, you can grab a Cybertruck right now.