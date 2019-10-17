A look inside Tesla's Crash Test Lab

  • Tesla Crash Test Lab
Welcome to Tesla's Crash Test Lab, a secret facility in Fremont, California.

1
of 10

This is the block of concrete where many a Model 3, Model S and Model X have met their demise. 

2
of 10

The end usually looks something like this. 

3
of 10

Of all the cars, this is one of the most significant, the very Model 3 that achieved the NHTSA five-star rating.

4
of 10

The company designed and built this giant rig for testing the crush strength of its vehicles. 

5
of 10

Robotic arms are used for some pedestrian crash simulations.

6
of 10

Need to speed a car to a giant wall? Why not use a salvaged pair of P100D drive units? 

7
of 10

From the viewing area, spectators can watch the replay in super-slow-motion.

8
of 10

The lights aren't dimmed to be ominous, but rather so that the specialized lighting in the crash area can be maximized. 

9
of 10

Alas, poor Model X. Dying for a good cause. 

10
of 10
