A look inside Tesla's Crash Test Lab

Welcome to Tesla's Crash Test Lab, a secret facility in Fremont, California.
This is the block of concrete where many a Model 3, Model S and Model X have met their demise.
The end usually looks something like this.
Of all the cars, this is one of the most significant, the very Model 3 that achieved the NHTSA five-star rating.
The company designed and built this giant rig for testing the crush strength of its vehicles.
Robotic arms are used for some pedestrian crash simulations.
Need to speed a car to a giant wall? Why not use a salvaged pair of P100D drive units?
From the viewing area, spectators can watch the replay in super-slow-motion.
The lights aren't dimmed to be ominous, but rather so that the specialized lighting in the crash area can be maximized.
Alas, poor Model X. Dying for a good cause.