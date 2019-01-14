Tesla's software bug bounty is going to the big leagues with Pwn2Own

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Most car manufacturers would dread the idea of someone hacking one of their vehicles, but Tesla has decided to go the other way and enter a hacking contest called Pwn2Own in Vancouver, B.C. where the winner gets to take home a Model 3.

The Pwn2Own contest has been going on since 2007 when it started as a way for "white-hat" hackers to show Apple that its systems weren't as impervious as it was making them out to be. In the first contest, the winner took home a MacBook Pro.

Now, 12 years later, Pwn2Own has become the premier event for white-hats to come and try their skills against various types of software and win some cool stuff. The 2019 event is being sponsored by Tesla, Microsoft, VMWare and is a part of the larger CanSecWest security conference.

"Since 2007, Pwn2Own has become an industry-leading contest that encourages new areas of vulnerability research on today's most critical platforms," said Brian Gorenc, senior director of vulnerability research for Trend Micro, a software security platform. "Over the years we have added new targets and categories to direct research efforts toward areas of growing concern for businesses and consumers."

Currently, Tesla is the only auto manufacturer openly participating in such an event, and its involvement stems from its long-standing bug bounty program that pays up to $15,000 for security exploits of its systems.

Tesla's involvement in Pwn2Own is just the latest escalation of its bug-seeking behavior. In 2018 the company altered its warranty policy to state that as long as security exploits are found and reported within the limits outlined by the bug bounty program, the user's warranty will remain intact.

The 2019 Pwn2Own event will be held in Vancouver, B.C., Canada from March 20-22.