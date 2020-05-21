Tesla withdraws Alameda County lawsuit as Fremont plant operations normalize

Enlarge Image Stephen Shankland/CNET

Tesla made a lot of noise in the past couple weeks as it fought back against Alameda County's stay-at-home order, but hopefully, that's all in the past.

Reuters reported Wednesday the electric carmaker dropped a lawsuit against the county after the local government and Tesla agreed to a deal to reopen its plant in Fremont, California officially. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines after he confirmed the company would openly defy the local stay-at-home order earlier this month. The order remained in place despite California allowing manufacturing to restart, and it left Tesla only able to operate basic minimum functions.

The lawsuit quickly came as Musk aired his grievances on Twitter and said the company would move its headquarters out of California. He also threatened to relocate Tesla production out of the state, and other states happily obliged to court the carmaker. Moving production remains a highly unlikely operation, however.

Musk's direction restarted the plant for days before the county officially gave the automaker a green light. The two sides ultimately forged a deal, but local government officials also requested some changes to Tesla's Return to Work Playbook to ensure workers remained safe. The automaker is reportedly giving workers the option to take unpaid time off through the end of the month if they still feel uncomfortable returning to work. With the official furlough period over, workers won't be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit's dismissal.