Takata air bag woes surface in 216,000 Nissan vehicles

The Takata air bag recall continues to rear its ugly head years after the entire fiasco truly unfolded. This time, it's Nissan owners who will need to take their vehicles back to the dealer.

According to new documents Nissan filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the air bag recall covers 216,678 vehicles. Included are the 2012-2017 Nissan NV, 2013-2015 Titan, 2013-2015 Armada and the 2011-2012 Infiniti QX56.

Unfortunately, it's the same old song and dance with the defective air bag inflators. In the event of a crash, the inflators may not deploy correctly, or they'll rupture during deployment. If they do rupture, they can spew shrapnel at the driver and passengers. This issue has led to 25 deaths and over 300 injuries worldwide.

Takata, after admitting to wrongdoing in the air bag manufacturing process, has since filed for bankruptcy. Key Safety Systems absorbed the former behemoth and the company is now known as Joysen Safety Systems today.

For Nissan and Infiniti owners, they'll receive a new front driver-side air bag free of charge that doesn't include the ammonium nitrate that causes inflators to explode. The automaker expects the recall to start on May 25.