Swiss government bans diesel models from Mercedes and Porsche

Despite being known for neutrality, Switzerland is not known for hanging about when it comes to matters automotive. The Astra roads agency has banned several models from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche with diesel engines that were found to have skirted emissions rules.

Enlarge Image Porsche

This ban includes the Mercedes Vito van (which we know as the Metris) with the 1.6-liter diesel engine and the Porsche Macan and Cayenne with the 3.0- and 4.2-liter diesel engines, respectively. The ban will affect vehicles imported after Aug. 17, and those vehicles that have already been imported with the offending engines can continue to operate provided they are retrofitted to comply with Swiss emissions standards.

Daimler, in a statement to Automotive News, said that it had ceased exporting the Vito after the German government ordered a recall and a stop-sale in May. This affected 24 Vitos in total, not exactly make-or-break numbers for a company like Mercedes-Benz, but still this represents one of the strongest stances on diesel emissions cheating that we've yet seen.

Representatives from Porsche and Daimler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.