Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo Is a Hayabusa-Powered Hybrid Roadster

What's happening The new Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo got added to Gran Turismo 7. Why it matters It's the latest in the Vision Gran Turismo concept series.

Polyphony Digital released the 1.15 update for Gran Turismo 7 this week, adding three new cars including the never-before-seen Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. A completely digital creation made just for the game, the Suzuki VGT is a two-seat roadster with one hell of a cool powertrain.

The Suzuki VGT uses the 1,340-cc inline-4 engine from the brand's legendary Hayabusa superbike, but that's not all. It's paired with a hybrid system consisting of two electric motors at the front axle and a third at the rear, for a total output of 426 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Suzuki says it weighs just 2,138 pounds, a couple hundred pounds less than a Mazda Miata. This isn't the first time Suzuki has toyed with putting a Hayabusa motor in a car -- the 2001 GSX-R/4 and 2002 Hayabusa Sport concepts both used the bike's engine.

Polyphony Digital

Suzuki says the Vision Gran Turismo's styling was inspired by the current Swift Sport as well as the Cappuccino kei sports car from the 1990s. It has an expressive face with a huge open grille and upswept headlights, and the rear end has a complex carbon-fiber diffuser with large dual exhaust tips. The VGT doesn't have a roof, going for a completely open look with integrated roll hoops and a central fin. The simple interior has a yoke-like steering wheel, screens for the side-view cameras, racing seats and a cool head-up display.

Also added to the game with this latest update are the Le Mans-winning Toyota GR010 race car and the Roadster Shop Rampage, a custom Chevy Camaro that won the spot in the game at SEMA a few years ago. A Gr.3 race car version of the Suzuki VGT will be added to the game at a later date.