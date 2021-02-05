2022 Suzuki Hayabusa still strives to be the fastest thing on two wheels

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of those motorcycles that even non-motorcycle people are likely to have heard about. It has an infamous reputation for being wildly fast and incredibly powerful -- and that's before people do crazy stuff like add turbochargers and nitrous oxide to them.

It's a bike that's been around for a long time, relatively unchanged, and its once-wild performance figures now seem a little bit quaint in the face of 200-plus horsepower street-legal Ducatis. Perhaps that's why Suzuki's engineers saw fit on Friday to announce a new, third-generation Hayabusa.

The new bike looks a lot like the 'Busas of old. A little bulgy and bulky, certainly not pretty, but that shape is there for a reason -- low drag. The 2022 Hayabusa is still capable of doing an electronically limited 186 miles per hour, but it does it now while meeting super-strict Euro5 emissions and sound regulations and while being easier to ride.

Power and torque are both down slightly, even though the 1.3-liter inline-four engine got a fairly significant overhaul. Torque is up, and the inclusion of Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) means that safety is up too. SIRS includes lean-sensitive antilock brakes, wheelie control, traction control and ride modes. A quickshifter is included as standard, as is a semi-electronic suspension by KYB.

The new Hayabusa should hit dealers sometime towards the end of 2021 with a starting price of $18,599.