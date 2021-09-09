How to watch the 2022 Subaru WRX reveal live

Subaru

We're on the verge of seeing the first all-new WRX since the current generation debuted for the 2015 model year, and we're expecting big things from Friday's live online reveal. Lucky for you, Subaru superfan, we're streaming the live reveal right here on Roadshow, and we'll tell you how to watch it.

When the current-generation Subaru WRX debuted, it was a big deal. Not only was it the sleekest-looking WRX we'd seen yet, but it was also the first model to show up without Subaru's legendary (and legendarily old) EJ-platform flat-four engine.

The changes were massive and made for the most civilized and comfortable WRX yet. We're thinking that the new one will take this a step further in that direction, while still keeping its inherently rowdy other personality when you put the pedal down.

Of course, the only way to see for sure is to tune in to Roadshow or Roadshow's YouTube channel on Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. ET and watch the live reveal along with us.