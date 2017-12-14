If Cherry Blossom Red makes you go all wobbly in the knees, and you've been on the fence about buying a new Subaru, then zip over to your local dealership and hope you got there in time to buy two of the rarest production Scoobys to hit our shores.

When Subaru announced the WRX STI Type RA and the BRZ tS earlier this year, people went a little nuts, and it's easy to understand why given that the Japanese manufacturer only plans to build 500 examples of each.

The WRX STI Type RA is a lot like a regular STI, but one that stole its little brother's ADD meds and drinks only energy drinks of questionable legality. The folks at STI took the standard car and went about lightweighting it, tuning the suspension within an inch of its life, and making changes inside the venerable EJ25 motor such as fitting it with stronger pistons and tweaking the ECU. Then they went crazy with STI pink (sorry, Cherry Blossom Red) on the badges and trim pieces, and the result is the rawest STI that America has ever seen and an MSRP of a little over $50,000 after destination.

The BRZ tS -- tS standing for "tuned by STI" -- is a little less zany than its all-wheel-drive sibling. It keeps the same naturally aspirated FA20 that it always had, but benefits from a host of chassis and suspension changes. First, the tS rides on 18-inch wheels for the first time, and these are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport rubber. Next, the car gets some chassis braces including an underhood unit to help stiffen up the front end. Gone are the no-name dampers, and in their place are units from SACHS, tuned by STI. Braking comes courtesy of Brembo, with beefy discs and calipers both front and rear. The price for all this hotness? Just $33,495, not much of a premium over a loaded BRZ Limited.

It's really exciting to see Subaru give us the WRX we've always wanted, and decidedly less exciting to see them give us the BRZ that nobody has really asked for (a little more power, please!), but hopefully these limited editions go to true enthusiasts and not flippers looking to make a profit.