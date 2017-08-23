2017 Subaru WRX STI review:

Subaru WRX STI is a tossable toy

Reviewed:
Starting at $26,695
  • Engine 4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
  • MPG 23 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type Sedans
Roadshow Editors' Rating

7.6 Overall
  • Performance 9
  • Features 7
  • Design 8
  • Media & Connectivity 6

The Good With an all-wheel drive system and 305 horsepower, you can have fun almost anywhere in the Subaru WRX STI. The old-school hydraulic power steering system offers plenty of road feel and feedback, making for an engaging drive.

The Bad No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and the ride can only be described as harsh and uncomfortable. The six-speed manual transmission takes a bit of muscle to manipulate.

The Bottom Line If you like your cars like you like your coffee, namely hot, you'll enjoy the Subaru WRX STI.

Model year 2017 changes: 

  • New tricot headliner for all models.

  • Base WRX STI adds auto on/off headlights in auto mode position with windshield wiper operation.

  • Power window auto up/down function on both the driver's and front passenger's windows with anti-pinch protection now standard on all trim levels.

Editors' note, August 23, 2017: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Subaru WRX STI. See the changes for the 2017 model year above.

When I first glanced at the rearview mirror of the 2016 Subaru WRX STI, I wondered what the hell was following me so closely. It takes a while to get used to the massive wing fixed to the rear of this little speed demon.

In fact, there is a lot to get used to in the STI, but when it all comes together, the aggressive Subie, with its serious rally racing technology, is a kick and a half.

subaru-sti.jpg

 Emme Hall/Roadshow

In Subaru-land this model starts off as the sedate Impreza. Add 120 horsepower and it's a WRX. Add nearly 40 more ponies, a giant wing and Brembo brakes and you're looking at the Subaru WRX STI.

Driving the STI is a bit like riding the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon. It's a stiff and harsh ride; great for the track, not so great for daily driving. The comfortable seats help, but you'll have to get used to feeling every bump and divot in the road. Other track-ready street cars have multiple driving modes that soften up the suspension. While the STI has SI-Drive, which adjusts the throttle and transmission mapping, it does not cushion up the ride. Deal with it.

The STI really comes into its own on the track. I wasn't able to find a proper dirt rally course, but I spent the day on the pavement at Thunderhill Raceway, a short drive from Roadshow HQ in San Francisco. The 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, four horizontally opposed cylinders, pumps out 305 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque, plenty for the twisties at Thunderhill. Power gets to the pavement through a six speed manual gearbox. Subaru doesn't offer an automatic, as God intended.

