Subaru Outback Wilderness will debut on March 30

Enlarge Image Subaru

There's an extra-rugged version of the Subaru Outback on the way. Expected to be called Outback Wilderness -- hence the "wild" teaser earlier this month -- this new variant will officially debut next week, Subaru confirmed Tuesday.

"The legendary Outback is the most rugged, most capable vehicle in the Subaru lineup," the automaker said in a statement. "But what if Subaru pushed things further? Or went higher?"

Subaru released a teaser image of the Outback Wilderness alongside this announcement, showing a set of Yokohama all-terrain tires, some black alloy wheels, new rocker panels and orange lettering for the Outback badge. The Wilderness will have a higher ride height than the standard Outback's 8.7 inches, and the all-wheel-drive system could get a few updates, as well.

We've heard rumors that the Outback won't be the only Subaru vehicle to receive the Wilderness treatment; the Forester SUV is expected to get a similar updo in the near future. Considering Subaru is already synonymous with outdoorsy adventures, this Wilderness line is super on-brand, and we're pretty stoked to see what the company has in store.

The Subaru Outback Wilderness will debut at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30.