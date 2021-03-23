GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Subaru Outback Wilderness will debut on March 30

The extra-rugged Outback will have increased ground clearance, a unique appearance package and more.

Subaru Outback WildernessEnlarge Image
Subaru

There's an extra-rugged version of the Subaru Outback on the way. Expected to be called Outback Wilderness -- hence the "wild" teaser earlier this month -- this new variant will officially debut next week, Subaru confirmed Tuesday.

"The legendary Outback is the most rugged, most capable vehicle in the Subaru lineup," the automaker said in a statement. "But what if Subaru pushed things further? Or went higher?"

Subaru released a teaser image of the Outback Wilderness alongside this announcement, showing a set of Yokohama all-terrain tires, some black alloy wheels, new rocker panels and orange lettering for the Outback badge. The Wilderness will have a higher ride height than the standard Outback's 8.7 inches, and the all-wheel-drive system could get a few updates, as well.

We've heard rumors that the Outback won't be the only Subaru vehicle to receive the Wilderness treatment; the Forester SUV is expected to get a similar updo in the near future. Considering Subaru is already synonymous with outdoorsy adventures, this Wilderness line is super on-brand, and we're pretty stoked to see what the company has in store.

The Subaru Outback Wilderness will debut at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30.

