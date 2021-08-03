Subaru Forester looks to be next in line for the Wilderness treatment

Enlarge Image Subaru

For Subaru, Wilderness isn't just a one-off Outback trim level, it's a whole new sub-brand. That's why the company will soon give another one of its crossovers the Wilderness treatment, evidenced by a teaser image released Tuesday. Subaru won't officially confirm which of its cars will be next to get the Wilderness updo, but as we speculated earlier, it's got to be the Forester.

Why the Forester? It's Subaru's best-selling product, and besides, the word "forest" is right there in the name. The Ascent and Crosstrek are other good candidates, and Wilderness versions of those could follow in the near future. For now, the Japanese automaker only says, "There's another Wilderness model coming, extensively upgraded and retuned for rugged adventure."

The Forester's Wilderness upgrade should follow the same formula as the Outback's. Look for more ground clearance, all-terrain tires, unique 17-inch wheels and extra body cladding. Like the Outback, the Forester will debut in Wilderness-exclusive Geyser Blue and will have Anodized Copper accents inside and out.

Unlike the Outback Wilderness, which comes standard with a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 engine, the Forester should continue to use its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-4. Here, this engine is good for 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. Look for the AWD's X-Mode tech to get an upgrade, and the CVT will likely be reprogrammed to deliver more low-end power.

Subaru hasn't released an official debut date for the 2022 Forester Wilderness, but we bet it'll show up alongside the brand-new WRX sedan at the New York Auto Show later this month.