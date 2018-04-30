Subaru sells 9-millionth US car

Subaru has just sold its nine-millionth automobile in the US. The milestone vehicle, a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 50th Anniversary Edition, was sold at Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The once-niche brand has been on tear for nearly a decade, as more and more consumers have gravitated toward the crossover SUV lifestyle that this Japanese company has long espoused. Subaru has notched nine consecutive years of growth, and March was the brand's 76th consecutive month of yearly month-over-month record sales, an unparalleled streak in the auto industry.

The nine-millionth vehicle was sold to Dr. Hershey Garner, a radiation oncologist who also owns a 2005 Baja. According to the automaker, Garner was surprised with "several gifts and a donation on his behalf to Feed Communities," a charity that promotes healthy foods.

The sales milestone seems to come at a fitting time for the brand. Earlier in April, Subaru sold its two-millionth Outback in the US. What's more, the Crosstrek itself has been enjoying record sales. Despite being little more than a hatchback putting on off-road airs, the compact SUV's sales have been way up. In March alone, the model's sales increased nearly 90 percent year over year. Today, the Crosstrek far outpaces the humble Impreza upon which it's based, outselling it by more than two-to-one.

Just last week, Subaru held a grand opening ceremony for its new US headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.