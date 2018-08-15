Subaru recalls 293 Ascent SUVs for missing welds, will replace with new cars

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A handful of owners of the 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV just wandered into a buy-one-get-one-free deal, albeit not under the best of circumstances.

Subaru has issued a recall for 293 examples of the Ascent SUV. The vehicles carry production dates between July 13 and July 21, 2018, but not every vehicle in that range is affected. Only nine vehicles under this recall have been sold, while the rest remain in transit to dealers or are currently sitting on dealer lots. Dealers will obviously not be able to sell these recalled vehicles.

The issue stems from the SUV's chassis. It's possible that some Ascents left the plant without certain spot welds on the car's B-pillar, which is the structural element between the front and rear doors. Subaru discovered missing welds on a single vehicle during a routine inspection, which prompted an investigation and now a recall. The lack of welds can be blamed on bad software in Subaru's welding robots.

There is actually no possible remedy for this situation. Thus, owners of affected vehicles will have to return to the Subaru dealership to take possession of a second brand-new Ascent. Recalled vehicles with missing welds will be destroyed, as the chassis' integrity is not up to snuff without every single weld.

The nine owners who took possession of these now-recalled Ascents will receive notifications via first-class mail at the end of August. Dealers have already been notified, as it is a crime to deliver a vehicle that is under recall without first remedying the issue.