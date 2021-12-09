Stellantis and Foxconn to partner on new families of semiconductors

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that we're still in the grips of a global semiconductor shortage. This has thrown all kinds of wrenches (or wooden shoes, if you're a history buff) into the works of the world's automotive industry.

Some companies have suffered more than others due to the shortage -- GM, for example, has been deleting features in its vehicles -- and some, like Stellantis, are doing something about it, at least according to an announcement by the company Tuesday.

Stellantis announced its intent to partner with Taiwanese semiconductor firm Foxconn (of iPhone fame, among other things) to produce a bespoke line of semiconductors that will serve the dual purpose of modernizing Stellantis' electronic architecture and simplifying that architecture.

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares confirmed that the partnership will create four families of semiconductor chips and that these will cover about 80% of the total needs of all the brands in the Stellantis family starting in 2024. Beyond that, Stellantis plans to offer these new chips to other manufacturers.

Presently the companies have only issued a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to create the partnership. Still, considering that this isn't Stellantis and Foxconn's first trip around the dance floor, we'd expect things to move forward without too many hiccups.