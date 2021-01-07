GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigns in the wake of Capitol chaos

She joined several other prominent Trump staffers in resigning her post.

gettyimages-1203968304

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is out after the events in DC on Wednesday.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has announced her resignation from the position after the events of Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Washington DC.

Her announcement comes on the heels of the departure of several other prominent Trump staffers, including Mick Mulvaney, who until recently served as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger.

Chao posted a goodbye note addressed to her Department of Transportation colleagues in which she vowed to assist former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in his transition into the role as part of the incoming Biden administration.

During her time as the Secretary of Transportation, Chao moved to dramatically ease regulations on the development and testing of self-driving vehicles.

Meet BotRide, the self-driving Hyundai Kona Electric

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: FCC to get new chair, Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta...
1:26