Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigns in the wake of Capitol chaos

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has announced her resignation from the position after the events of Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Washington DC.

Her announcement comes on the heels of the departure of several other prominent Trump staffers, including Mick Mulvaney, who until recently served as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Chao posted a goodbye note addressed to her Department of Transportation colleagues in which she vowed to assist former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in his transition into the role as part of the incoming Biden administration.

During her time as the Secretary of Transportation, Chao moved to dramatically ease regulations on the development and testing of self-driving vehicles.