Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 wants to make America a Le Mans winner again

SCG

If you haven't heard, Le Mans prototype racers are dead. Long live the hypercar class. So far, the reorganized vehicle class has attracted a lot of attention, but today, we have another confirmed entrant.

This is Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' SCG 007, and it will take to the French endurance race for the 2020/21 season. SCG is a small American supercar maker, and it wants to make the US a winner at Le Mans once again. The last time the Yanks prevailed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in an overall win was in 1967 with the Ford GT40.

Few details are known about the SCG 007, but the company first revealed renderings of the car last year. Now, these are supposedly the final looks of the race car. To qualify for the hypercar class, SCG will build 25 of these wild supercars for the street, too. Back in 2018, the company said they'll likely cost around $2 million. It plans to run two cars under a factory team and build other SCG 007 race cars for customer teams at $1 million apiece. All of the final and official details are still up in the air.

The big speculation is what powers the hypercar. Per the class rules, the cars can run a hybrid system, or boast just a plain, good old fashioned engine without electrification. Power outputs, however, are capped at 750 horsepower. The car must weigh at least 1,100 kg (2,425 pounds). A Facebook post showing off these new photos seems to hint a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine will provide power in the captions, but whether a hybrid system is onboard is unclear.

SCG will face at least two other confirmed competitors at Le Mans: Aston Martin and Toyota. Both tossed their hats into the hypercar class ring. The former will run a race-spec Valkyrie hypercar, while Toyota is busy developing its own new hypercar. Koenigsegg and Lamborghini are said to also be interested in the new class, but neither have committed yet.

One thing is certain, we can't wait for Le Mans in the future.