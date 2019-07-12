650-hp Roush Nitemare F-150 claims to be world’s quickest production truck

Enlarge Image Roush Performance

Roush Performance has been modifying Ford vehicles for over 20 years. Whether it's working with Ford on factory-modified cars or creating its own stable of wild, high-horsepower machines, Roush knows its way around the Big Blue Oval pretty well. That's why its recent record claim shouldn't come as a surprise.

Roush this week announced that its Nitemare F-150 lays claim to the quickest production truck. Using a Vbox DriftBox to measure acceleration times, the Nitemare put down a 3.9-second sprint to 60 miles per hour. The truck performed the run on a prepared drag strip with a light fuel load, wearing the same Continental tires that Roush offers to owners of this package. Roush announced the claim after comparing the Nitemare's time to test data from US automotive magazines through June 2019.

The Roush Nitemare F-150 starts with a 5.0-liter V8-toting F-150 from the factory. From there, Roush adds its TVS R2650 supercharger system. Combined with new engine software and a performance exhaust system, the truck puts out a proper 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

The truck also features a number of aesthetic enhancements. The Nitemare gets a set of 22-inch custom wheels, a new grille with accent lighting, a new front bumper, side graphics and a front windshield banner. There's a serialized plaque on the console, too, in case your friends don't realize what you're packing.