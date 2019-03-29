Roush gives the 2019 Ford Super Duty brasher looks, tougher suspension

Enlarge Image Roush Performance

Roush Performance is turning its attention to Ford pickup trucks once again, announcing on Thursday that it is launching a Roush Super Duty. Though the model is based on the outgoing 2019 Ford F-250 and F-350, rather than the updated 2020 F-Series Super Duty introduced earlier this year, Roush's tweaks still look appealing.

The Roush upgrades can be equipped on Super Duty trucks that have either the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 or 6.7-liter turbodiesel PowerStroke engines, with the latter adding a new Roush exhaust with dual 5-inch tips.

Regardless of engine, Roush begins by upgrading the 2019 Super Duty's suspension, with new Roush/Fox 2.0 shock absorbers that the company promises will improve handling both on- and off-road, as well as a suspension leveling kit to give the pickup "an aggressive and capable stance." The company says the new suspension doesn't affect the trucks' standard tow or payload ratings, an important consideration for buyers who use their Super Duty for work. New 20-inch wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires in a beefy 325/60 aspect ratio.

Visual upgrades on the outside are extensive, beginning with a new front grille, body-color fender flares, new bumpers, a Roush windshield banner and a hood graphic. Roush notes that its new front bumper design is still compatible with the Super Duty's factory adaptive cruise-control sensors, too. Moving inside, buyers will find WeatherTech floor mats, embroidered headrests, a serialized Roush emblem and, on diesel models, customized gauges.

Pricing for the Roush Super Duty starts at $15,685, though that is of course on top of the cost of the 2019 Ford Super Duty donor truck. Options available through the company's website include various different decal and stripe colors, as well as an off-road utility kit, which includes jump cables, a tow strap, tie-down straps, gloves and a flashlight, and a lockable "vault" which mounts inside the center console and secures your valuables with a four-digit code.